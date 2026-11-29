Acting Commandant of the Nigerian Army Institute of Science Education and Technology (NAISET), Col. Abass Ahmad Abubakar, has decorated five senior officers promoted to the rank of Colonel and 48 soldiers elevated to various ranks, charging them to uphold professionalism, discipline and loyalty.

The two-day promotion ceremony, held at Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara State, commenced on Thursday, with the decoration of 48 soldiers promoted from Private to Master Warrant Officer, and climaxed on Friday, with the investiture of five Lieutenant Colonels promoted to Colonel.

The newly promoted Colonels are Col. U.T. Ibrahim, Col. N.C. Abdulsalam, Col. S.O. Omoyeni, Col. A.B. Abubakar and Col. A.A. Mohammed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Col. Abubakar, according to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, NAISET/NACOE, Lieutenant Adewale Oluwaseun Oriade, urged the newly promoted officers to see their elevation as a call to greater responsibility, professionalism, discipline and loyalty in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that Colonels occupy strategic positions in the Nigerian Army, particularly in shaping military policies, adding that they are also regarded as potential future Generals.

The Acting Commandant expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for approving the promotions, as well as the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps, Brig. Gen. Y.D. Ahmed, for his recommendation.

In his vote of thanks, Col. Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the newly decorated Colonels, expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff and pledged their commitment to dedicated and exemplary service.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of NAISET and NACOE, student officers, soldiers, corps members, family members, and well-wishers.