Naira’s underperformance: Centre charges CBN to tighten oversight, disclose beneficial BDC owners

The Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CFTPI) has expressed concern about the continued underperformance of the naira, despite several monetary policy reforms, including the floating of the currency and interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

CFTPI’S Head of Public Relations, Victor Agi, in a statement, said that the persistent weakness of the naira against the dollar has continued to fuel inflation and deepen economic hardship for ordinary Nigerians.

The situation, according to the civil society organization, questions about the transparency and effectiveness of key players in the foreign exchange market, particularly Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and deposit money banks.

CFTPI restated its call on the CBN to publicly disclose he beneficial owners of all licensed BDCs in Nigeria, saying the lack of transparency around these entities creates room for regulatory abuse, political patronage, and manipulation of the forex market.

“Many BDCs, originally intended to facilitate access to retail foreign exchange, have morphed into vehicles for round-tripping, arbitrage, and illicit financial flows,” Agi noted. These practices not only distort the forex ecosystem but also undermine public trust in the CBN’s capacity to stabilize the naira and promote an inclusive economic recovery.”

CFTPI highlighted the growing concern that some deposit money banks, which serve as intermediaries for these BDCs, are complicit in enabling round-tripping and speculative trading activities that further weaken the naira and sabotage policy interventions aimed at price stability.

The Center reiterated the need for the CBN to strengthen its oversight mechanisms and ensure that access to foreign exchange is governed by fairness, merit, and traceable transactions, rather than backdoor dealings that benefit a few at the expense of millions.

Stressing that a sound monetary policy cannot thrive in the absence of transparency, the organization said the continued weakening of the naira, despite all the economic adjustments, suggests that Nigeria “is yet to tackle the real problem: an opaque and manipulated forex market.”

CFTPI emphasized that until the issue of ownership transparency and regulatory enforcement is addressed, Nigeria’s forex market will remain vulnerable to exploitation, and efforts to stabilize the economy will remain largely cosmetic.

“The CBN must come clean on who controls the BDCs and clamp down on the banks that enable round-tripping. In order to restore confidence in the naira, bold fiscal and institutional reforms that prioritize accountability and openness must go hand-in-hand,” the statement added.

