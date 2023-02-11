Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara state command has called on youths to resist in totality any unpatriotic move to cause arson, destruction of public properties over paucity of naira and petroleum, says discard the protest, we would not allow.

Speaking during a paper presentation in an interface with youth groups in preparations for the 2023 general elections on Saturday in Gusau, the State capital, the Zamfara state Commandant of NSCDC Mohammed Bello Muazu said youth are the keys to nation development.

The state NSCDC Commandant stressed that his mission is to make Zamfara regain its lost glory as the most peaceful State.

“The nation Nigeria is undergoing a trial time due to the government policy on naira swap and attended paucity occasioned by policy in conjunction with the perceived scarcity of petroleum across the nation.”

He called on youths not to partake in any unpatriotic act, saying the future of Zamfara state and the nation lay in the hand of youths.

MB Muazu further informed youth that its obvious some bad elements might want to cash into a situation and create restiveness, rancor, unrest and mayhem through means of protest and mob action with the intention or wrongly registering displeasure.

“Do not be cowed into such unpatriotic act as your destiny is greater than the political ambition of individuals.The future of Zamfara state and nation at large is in your hands resist in totality any unpatriotic move by any mischief maker to make you take to street, cause arson, loot public properties,inflict mayhem on anyone, destroyed any public building or financial houses.”

He maintained that the country is in need of youthful support to get rid of corruption and sharp practices by some unpatriotic people.

“Stay away from any call for protest or any form of mob actions,” he advised youths.

