Rachael Omidiji

Angry Lagos residents set an Automated Teller Machine ATM on fire after the ATM ran out of cash at Idi Araba, Lagos.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident via his verified Twitter handle, @BenHundeyin, on Wednesday morning, 22nd February 2023.

Hundeyin added ”Somewhere in Idiaraba this morning, some individuals got angry that an ATM ran out of cash and set fire to the machine. The nearest police patrol was dispatched to the scene. Fire has been put out, crowd put under control, and normal banking activities have resumed.”

Police patrol team was deployed to the scene, and at the time of filing this report, normalcy has been restored in the area, and banking activities have resumed