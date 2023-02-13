By: Segun Kasali – Lagos

A Senior Pastor at Trinity Church and Chairman, African Leadership Group, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has blamed the issues of naira scarcity and fuel queues on Federal Government’s not well-thought out processes and policies.

Ighodalo, who spoke at a briefing on the state of the nation on Sunday, stated that the issues justify the country’s weak economic structure.

He said a vibrant economy cannot rely on two divergent rates, couple with very weak infrastructure.

Ighodalo, therefore, called on all Nigerians to cast their votes in the upcoming election according to their conscience.

This was just as he listed Age range, contact, character, ability to communicate and so many others as criteria to be considered in voting.

“Fuel queues, and naira scarcity are pointers to government’s not well thought out processes and policies.

‘’The economy is weak. There is no way you can have a vibrant economy with two extremely divergent rates.

“We have a very weak infrastructure all over the place.

”Quite a lot of people have left Nigeria because the place is being insecure.

“It is indefensible, retrogressive for Nigerians to be going through all these.





“We are calling all Nigerians to cast their votes right according to their conscience.

“Age range, contact, character, ability to communicate. Citizens should evaluate these 18 candidates.

“First of all, the person has to be Nigerian before tribes. We want someone that will give even development.

“Each area gets equitable development. Where they are taking Nigerians to.

“Someone who is not desirous of office for do or die affair. Who is the least corrupt. The problem of Nigeria is that money that should be used for development is being appropriated for private purse,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ighodalo unveiled the Group’s plans to identify public leaders who have distinguished themselves in all areas.

