A Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to please find an urgent solution to the lingering suffering being experienced by ordinary Nigerians as a result of the naira redesign policy.

Senator Adeyemi appealed on Saturday at a news conference at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The lawmaker was reacting to a statement credited to President Buhari when he met with APC governors on the New naira redesign policy crisis that he is given seven days to decide to resolve the crisis.

Adeyemi in an emotionally laden voice lamented that ordinary Nigerians are passing through excruciating suffering while urging Buhari not to wait seven days before ensuring the naira flow across the country.

According to him “Many of the artisans and small-scale business people have their money at home. As I speak to you I have a record of people who died because they had no money to buy drugs in the last few days, they died because of complications.

“So good as this policy is we should not allow the poor masses to carry the pains for the atrocity committed by the elite

“I want to tell the President that 7 days is too long a time before the change. I am taking a look at happening across the country and already there are demonstrations and violent reactions.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a statesman who fought for the unity of this country and a man who was doggedly committed to ruling this country”, Adeyemi said.

He also described the naira redesign and timing of the policy as a threat to the economy and the survival of the country.

Adeyemi stressed that he supports the recent exposure made by Governor Nasir El- Rufai of the alleged cabal plotting to work against a particular presidential candidate to derail the nation’s democracy through the naira redesign policy.

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians, especially the poor were now cursing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, over their current plight occasioned by the Naira swap policy.

“I am in support of the need to change the currency, but I am not in support of the way and manner the whole process is being done.