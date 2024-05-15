The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday freshly arraigned the immediate past governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on allegations of printing the controversial new Naira notes without following due process.

Emefiele was arraigned on a four-count charge in the case, marked CR/264/2024 before Justice Maryann Anenih of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Maitama, Abuja.

The embattled Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the fresh charge when read in the open court.

He was subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of N300 million with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Anenih adopted the conditions earlier attached to the bail granted the former CBN boss in the matter earlier filed before Justice Hamza Muazu, also of the High Court of the FCT in which Emefiele is standing trial for alleged procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretence.

According to her, it sufficed for the defendant to produce the certified true copies (CTCs) of the documents he submitted in fulfilment of the bail earlier granted by Justice Muazu.

The conditions included that each of the two sureties must possess the landed property with tilted documents within Maitama area of Abuja.

Emefiele was also ordered to deposit his travel documents with the court and should not travel outside the country without the permission of the court.

