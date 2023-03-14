Muhammad Sabiu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has described the recent Supreme Court verdict on old currency notes and subsequent compliance by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a victory for all Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Governor Matawalle believes that the Court procedure which culminated in the reversal of the earlier CBN’s rash implementation of the cashless policy is for the good of the Country’s micro-economy and the wellbeing of the common man.

“Those who accused us of going to Court for the sake of the Presidential elections, even as Nigerians groan under the policy implementation, are now proven wrong as we did not relent until we succeeded in achieving our demand to its logical conclusion.

” This is way after we have won the said Presidential election”, he said

“All Nigerians can now sight a relief on this matter, and we expect more cash to be in circulation to ease our pains, while those who were unable to replace their old naira notes with the scarce new notes will no longer lose their hard-earned money’.

Governor Bello Mohammed commends President Muhammadu Buhari for distancing his administration from any attempt to disrespect the verdict of the Supreme Court on this issue believing that the action has greatly facilitated the victory of the people.

To this end, the Governor expect all banks to be in full compliance while the public is admonished to fully recognise the value of the old naira notes once again until the last day of December this year.

