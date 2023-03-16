By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Banks, filling stations, petty traders and commercial bus drivers in Anambra State have started accepting the old N1000 and N500 notes from the public in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling that the old currencies remain legal tender until 31, December 2023.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that a few days ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed commercial banks to start giving out the old naira notes to their customers and accept deposits of such currencies in compliance with the court order.

A visit to commercial banks along Enugu-Onitsha expressway Awka, on Thursday, showed many of their customers under canopies and in queues waiting to either withdraw or make deposit of old naira notes.

Commenting on the development, a bank customer, Mr. Stephen Obiora, who was given old N500 notes expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for delivering Nigerians from the hardship they were subjected to in the last one month as a result of the ban on the use of the old Naira notes.

He lamented that he faced difficulties as he had no access to cash to discharge his daily activities and urged the CBN to ensure that the old notes are in circulation to ease the sufferings of the people.

Checks on filling stations, keke ridders and petty traders in Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi, also showed that they have started accepting the old notes from commuters who were seen paying for their transportation cost with the old notes.

In his reaction, a commercial bus driver, Mr. Chidiebere Omeje said that he started collecting the old one thousand and five hundred naira notes from his passengers after filling stations began to accept it from him.

He noted that the development has brought relief to him as his business has suffered because of the Central Bank monetary policy.

On her part, a petty trader, Mrs. Ebere Okafor said she has been recording a business boom since last Tuesday she started collecting the old currencies, even though her business suffered setbacks when there was ban on the use of the old notes as she had no access to cash.