Naira Marley: NCAA bans use of private jets for charter operations

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has henceforth slammed a ban on the use of private jets for charter operations.

The latest action has been traced to the recent controversy created by the incident involving the flight of the popular musician, Azeez Fashola otherwise known as Naira Marley and his crew to Abuja for a concert under a case of mistaken identity by Executive Jet during the lockdown.

The ban which came into effect this Monday according to the Director General of the CAA, Captain Musa Nuhu was meant to henceforth check the abuse of the use of private jets for charter in the country and to regularise their operations.

In a circular addressed to the Directorates of Air Transport Regulations DATA and Operations and Training, DOT dated June 24th, 2020, Captain Nuhu directed the immediate implementation of the new regulatory regime which stipulates that aircraft duly registered as privately owned should not be used for commercial charter.

Explaining further, the circular also states that private aircraft known as Operations Specification Part G, which have PNCF would henceforth be stopped from operating for hire and reward.

The NCAA DG also ordered the concerned Directorates in the Authority to develop procedures and guidelines to ensure all NCAA staff strictly adhere to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) in processing all applications and submit a single comprehensive report to him on the implementation of all items in the circular.

He added that measures have been taken on the reasons why these violations were allowed and not resolved in the first instance.

The directives stated: “All aircraft listed under OPS SPECS PART G (commercial wet-lease) that is either in non-compliance or in violation of any part thereof of NCAR (Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation) Part 9.2.3.4(b) shall be grounded with effect from Monday 29, June 2020,” the circular said.

“DATR shall provide a comprehensive list, details of all PNCF holders and all aircraft listed under their permit; all PNCF holders shall be reminded of the terms and conditions of the permit, especially the non-commercial nature. Any violation will attract penalty under Nig.CARs, including revocation.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE