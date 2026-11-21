…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,450— N1,460

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,389.7335 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Friday, November 20th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,389.7335 per dollar and closed at N1,394.0000 per dollar.

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The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,376.5807 on November 19th, 2026, depreciated by at least N13.15 after trading activities on Friday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate decreased by N15, while the selling rate decreased by N10, when compared to the previous trading rate on Thursday, November 19th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Friday, November 20th, 2026, was N1,450 and N1,460 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.