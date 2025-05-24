Business

Naira gains, trades N1,580.44/$ at official market

Israel Arogbonlo
Naira at official market, Naira crashes again, JP-Morgan lauds Nigeria’s market-friendly reforms Naira under pressure amid

The Naira, which has seen steady appreciation against the Dollar all week, closed stronger on Friday, trading at ₦1,580.44 in the official forex market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website show the Naira gained ₦4.51k against the Dollar on Friday alone.

This marks a 0.28 per cent appreciation from Thursday’s closing rate of ₦1,584.95 in the official foreign exchange window.

The local currency maintained consistent strength throughout the week, recording gains daily.

On Monday, May 19, it traded at ₦1,598.68; on Tuesday, at ₦1,590.45; and on Wednesday, at ₦1,584.49.

These gains suggest increased investor confidence and improved forex supply, contributing to the naira’s performance.

Meanwhile, the CBN, at its 300th Monetary Policy Committee meeting held Monday and Tuesday, retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.5 per cent.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Best cryptos to invest in for short term, Qubetics crypto pre sale, multi-chain crypto wallet, EOS leap 5 upgrade, Stellar Soroban smart contracts, Celestia modular blockchain, high ROI crypto picks, presale crypto 2025, short-term crypto gainers, non-custodial cross-chain wallet Top 4 Best Cryptos to Invest in for Short Term Results
Next Article Court and Kano government, Bauchi: Sacked Shira deputy chairman demands reinstatement, Kwara murder suspect, Man sentenced in Ogun, Court jails Kwara tailor for impersonating, defrauding EFCC officer, Court affirms Police power to probe crimes, dismisses ex-Baptist pastor’s N1bn suit, Pro-Wike group lauds Judiciary over case involving member in Bayelsa, Defamation: Justice Abang enlarges jurisprudential coast of Evidence Law, NBA to monitor trial of alleged Kano drug kingpin Court awards N2.6bn against Kano govt over demolition

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×