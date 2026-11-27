The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,387.8883 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Thursday.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,387.8883 per dollar and closed at N1,378.0000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,392.2481 on November 25th, 2026, appreciated by at least N4.36 after trading activities on Thursday.

At the parallel market, both the buying and selling rate remained the same, when compared to the previous trading rate on Wednesday, November 25th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, November 26th, 2026, was N1,450 and N1,460 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.