The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,392.2481 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Wednesday, November 25th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,392.2481 per dollar and closed at N1,397.0000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,394.1240 on November 24th, 2026, appreciated by at least N1.88 after trading activities on Wednesday.

At the parallel market, both the buying and selling rate remained the same, when compared to the previous trading rate on Tuesday, November 24th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, November 25th, 2026, was N1,450 and N1,460 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.