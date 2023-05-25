Barely four days to the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president, Naira appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday exchanging at N463.33 to the dollar, a 0.23 per cent increase against the N464.42 to the dollar traded on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N464.29 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Wednesday’s trading before it settled at N463.33.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within Wednesday’s trading.

A total of 77 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

