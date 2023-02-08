By: Bola Badmus- Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, announced measures to cushion the effects of artificial fuel scarcity across the state as well as current scarcity, occasioned by naira swap by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Governor Sanwo-Olu rolled out the measures during a media briefing on the State of the Nation, which took place at Lagos House, Marina.

The governor, who commended residents for keeping calm even in the face of “unfortunate hardship” due to the scarcity and resilience, explained that the measures, which include suspension of on-going construction of roads along Tank Farms at Ijegun-Egba area to allow for seamless movement of petroleum tankers for easy distribution of products, became necessary to ameliorate the situation among vulnerable in the state.