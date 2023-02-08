By Rukiyat Ogunwade

The senatorial candidate of the Allied peoples Movement (APM) for Osun Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming election, Hon. Wale Adebayo has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to put in place measures to ease the burdens encountered by Nigerians over the new naira notes.

The CBN had last week extended the deadline for swapping of old naira notes, however, citizens had since been faced by difficulties in getting cash for transactions.

In a statement by the Senate hopeful in Osogbo, he expressed support for the naira redesign but lamented the untold sufferings Nigerians daily encountered.

“The scarcity of the new naira notes had sapped many families and could lead to break down of law and order it is not nipped in the bud,” he said.

Adebayo noted that the huge queues at Automated Teller Machines (ATM) is worrisome, adding that protests have also been witnessed in parts of the country over scarcity of the new naira notes and petrol.

“My passionate plea to the CBN is to allow Nigerians to have access to the new and old notes for two months, then gradually phase the old notes. The fire brigade approach of the regulatory body has killed the economy and Nigerians are going through life-threatening hardship.”

Adebayo, who is also the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chairman in Osun State, added that Nigerians across the country are furious as the Naira notes scarcity has led to the closure of many businesses while many pupils and students have not been to school in days over failure of commercial banks to issue money to their customers.

“The banks and the regulatory agencies should live up to expectations and save the masses from the hoopla and commotion currently going on in the country”, Adebayo added

