The Naira depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, exchanging at N464.67 to the dollar.

This comes barely three days after Bola Tinubu was sworn-in as Nigeria’s 16th President.

The local currency showed a 0.04 per cent decrease when compared with the N464.50 to the dollar, it traded on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N464.10 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Wednesday’s trading before it settled at N464.67.

The Naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the days trading.

A total of 163.74 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…





My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…