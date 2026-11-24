The naira weakened to N1,458 per dollar at the parallel foreign exchange market last week as election-related uncertainty dampened foreign investor confidence, prompting foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to adopt a wait-and-see approach amid rising seasonal demand for foreign exchange.

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira depreciated by 2.57 percent week-on-week to close at N1,389.73 per dollar on Friday, while it declined by 2.33 percent at the parallel market to N1,458 per dollar.

The latest depreciation reflects mounting pressure on the foreign exchange market, driven by constrained dollar supply, increased demand from businesses and individuals, capital repatriation by foreign investors and seasonal transactions ahead of the festive period.

Analysts at Quest Merchant Bank attributed the renewed pressure partly to uncertainty surrounding the forthcoming elections, which has weakened investor confidence and encouraged foreign portfolio investors to delay investment decisions.

According to the analysts, the cautious attitude of foreign investors could moderate portfolio inflows, thereby limiting an important source of foreign exchange supply and weakening support for the naira.

They also identified capital repatriation by foreign investors and increased demand for dollars ahead of the festive season as additional factors putting pressure on the market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the naira depreciated by 1.2 percent month-on-month to N1,346 per dollar in October 2026. The currency has since weakened by approximately 3.0 percent month-to-date to N1,388 per dollar, indicating sustained pressure in the official market.

The depreciation has occurred despite increased intervention by the CBN to improve dollar liquidity and moderate exchange rate volatility.

According to data from FMDQ, the apex bank’s foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers rose sharply to $2.5 billion in October 2026, compared with $479 million recorded in September.

Quest Merchant Bank analysts said the increase in intervention reflected persistent demand for foreign exchange, which continues to outweigh available market supply.

The renewed volatility in the official market has also widened the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates.

The parallel market premium increased to N82 per dollar from N42 per dollar at the end of October, highlighting the resurgence of pressure in the foreign exchange market.

The widening premium suggests that demand for dollars outside the official market remains elevated, despite the CBN’s efforts to improve liquidity through increased sales to authorised dealers.

Looking ahead, the analysts expect demand-side pressures to persist in the near term, particularly as foreign portfolio investors remain cautious and seasonal demand for foreign exchange increases.

They, however, expect the CBN to sustain its interventions through targeted dollar sales, while improved domestic foreign exchange liquidity could provide additional support to market supply.

Nevertheless, they warned that limited foreign investor participation, alongside persistent demand pressures, could sustain periodic volatility in the foreign exchange market.