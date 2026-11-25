… black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,450— N1,460

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,394.1240 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window on Tuesday, November 24th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,394.1240 per dollar and closed at N1,396.5000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,394.0125 on November 2rd, 2026, depreciated by at least N0.11 after trading activities on Tuesday.

At the parallel market, both the buying and selling rates increased by N10 when compared to the previous trading rate on Monday, November 23rd, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Monday, November 24th, 2026, was N1,450 and N1,460 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.