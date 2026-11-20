…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,465— N1,470

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,376.5807 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Thursday, November 19th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1376.5807 per dollar and closed at N1,388.0000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,363.2331 on November 18th, 2026, depreciated by at least N13.35 after trading activities on Thursday.

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At the parallel market, the buying rate increased by N5, while the selling rate remained the same, when compared to the previous trading rate on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Thursday, November 19th, 2026, was N1,465 and N1,470 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.