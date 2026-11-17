…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,435— N1,445

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,357.1920 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Monday, November 16th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,357.1920 per dollar and closed at N1,360.0000 per dollar.

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The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,353.9741 on November 13th, 2026, depreciated by at least N3.22 after trading activities on Monday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate remained the same, while the selling rate increased by N4 , when compared to the previous trading rate on Friday, November 13th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Monday, November 16th, 2026, was N1,435 and N1,445 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.