Naira depreciates against dollar at official FX market 

…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,430— N1,440

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,358.3385, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Wednesday, November 11th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1358.3385 per dollar and closed at N1,364.0000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,350.8587 on November 10th, 2026, depreciated by at least N7.48 after trading activities on Wednesday.

At the parallel market, both the buying and selling rate increased by N10, when compared to the previous trading rate on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, November 11th, 2026, was N1,430 and N1,440 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.