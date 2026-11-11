Naira depreciates against dollar at official FX market 

…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,420— N1,430
The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,350.8587, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026.
The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1350.8587 per dollar and closed at N1,353.5000 per dollar.
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The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,349.3493 on November 9th, 2026, depreciated by at least N1.52 after trading activities on Tuesday.
At the parallel market, both the buying rate and the selling rate increased by N5, when compared to the previous trading rate on Tuesday, November 9th, 2026.
According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, was N1,420 and N1,430 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.
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