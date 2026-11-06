Naira depreciates against dollar at official FX market 

…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,410— N1,425

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,348.7416, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Thursday, November 5th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1348.7416 per dollar and closed at N1,350.4500 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,347.7983 on November 4th, 2026, depreciated by at least N0.94 after trading activities on Thursday.

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At the parallel market, both the buying and the selling rate increased by N10, when compared to the previous trading rate on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Thursday, November 4th, 2026, was N1,410 and N1,425 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.