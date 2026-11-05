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Naira depreciates against dollar at official FX market 

Mutalib Jibril
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…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,400— N1,415

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,347.7983, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1347.7983 per dollar and closed at N1,348.0000 per dollar.

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The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,347.9435 on November 3rd, 2026, depreciated by at least N0.86 after trading activities on Wednesday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate increased by N10, while the selling rate increased by N20, when compared to the previous trading rate on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, November 4t

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