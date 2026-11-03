Naira depreciates against dollar at official FX market 

…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,382— N1,390

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,347.9435, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Monday, November 2nd, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1347.9435 per dollar and closed at N1,346.0100 per dollar.

ALSO READ: Naira appreciates against dollar at official FX market

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,346.2565 on October 30th, 2026, depreciated by at least N1.69 after trading activities on Monday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate remained the same, while the selling rate increased by N2, when compared to the previous trading rate on Friday, October 30th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Monday, November 2nd, 2026,