Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has directed security personnel to be on red alert to forestall possible uproar arising from the current naira crisis across the state, even as he appealed to residents to continue to keep calm in the face of harsh challenges as the state government had commenced measures to cushion the effects.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this on Saturday while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation, at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos, urging residents to desist from being used for selfish ends by mischief makers whom he called “opportunists.”

“My fellow Lagosians, this is a heartfelt call to you, as your Governor, to please remain calm at this time, and avoid all forms of violence, arson and rioting. Even in the face of the difficulties and frustrations being faced by all, violence and destruction should not and will never be the answer,” the Sanwo-Olu said.

This was just as Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the state government “has taken noticed with dismay the rampant incidents surrounding some of the players in the financial services value chain (POS Agents/Operators); as well as petrol station attendants who had taken the current challenges to mean an opportunity to extort hard working and law abiding Lagosians with extortionate service charges on funds withdrawal and sale of PMS.”

“Let me appeal to those involved in such behaviour to desist from such sharp practices. It is especially in difficult times like these that we all need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers and do everything we can to contribute to lessening the hardships faced by our fellow Lagosians. This is not the period to sacrifice empathy, compassion, and humanity on the altar of profit-making,” he said.

