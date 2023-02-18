Muhammad Sabiu

The Action Alliance ( AA) has said the enemies of Nigeria are using the incessant fuel scarcity and the inability of the citizens to access the new Naira notes to truncate the democracy of the Country.

The National Chairman of the Party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje,

asserted this during a live program on Group Zero aired by Procyon Radio and TV stations in Kaduna.

According to him the deadline for old notes will socially and economically affect vulnerable people in the country.

Omo-Aje berated the Federal Government over the scarcity of three newly redesigned Naira notes, saying he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari was misled to approve the policy.

He explained that the whole scenario was part of a long-term agenda of these enemies of Nigerians starting with disobedience to court judgment by INEC.

This policy (Naira redesign) and scarcity of fuel are targeted at making people angry so that they will demonstrate and riot and then the election be postponed. Then, they will introduce an interim government,

“Those supporting this kind of thing are enemies of Nigeria. I believe that they did not tell President Buhari the correct thing” he said.

The AA Chairman reiterated that the real threat to the 2023 elections is the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and those sabotaging the Naira design and fuel supply.

According to him, the INEC Chairman’s action, of not complying with the court judgment is an alert to the nation, that, he has sinister agendas to make the 2023 elections fail through his impunity by illegally excluding Action Alliance from contesting.

He said the Party had earlier warned that Prof. Mahmud Yakubu was already setting booby traps for the elections with his unethical practices.

“He has been undermining the Judiciary, with reckless abandon. His recalcitrant arrogance in attitude is worse and more dangerous than his purported and identified criminals.





“He is alerting the nation, that, he has sinister agendas to make the 2023 elections fail through his impunity by illegally excluding Action Alliance from contesting

“The implication of all these is that some persons are desperately working to truncate the 2023 general elections.

“We are beginning to see this as a grand plot to throw the nation into an avoidable crisis and find reasons to postpone the polls.

“Let it be on record that Emefiele, NNPC and the INEC Chairman would be held responsible should anything happen to the country’s democracy,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE