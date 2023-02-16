Israel Arogbonlo

The Naira on Wednesday exchanged at N461.50 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, despite the cash crunch ravaging the country.

Compared with the N461.67 it was exchanged on Tuesday, the figure represented an appreciation by 0.04 percent.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N462.02 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 89.54 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

Nigerians have been experiencing difficulties in recent times with many counting their losses following the challenges posed by Naira redesign policy.

