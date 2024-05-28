The Naira on Monday experienced huge appreciation at the official market, trading at N1,339.33 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira gained N143.48

This represents a 9.67 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, May 24, 2024, exchanging at N1,482.81.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to $180.80 million on Monday down from $556.25 million recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,501 and N1,310 against the dollar.

