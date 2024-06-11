The Naira on Monday slightly appreciated at the official market trading at N1,483.62 to the dollar.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that Naira gained 37 kobo.
This represents a 0.02 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday when it traded at N1,483.99 to the dollar.
However, the volume of currency traded reduced to $161.69 on Monday down from $269.27 million recorded on Friday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,505 and N1,410 against the dollar.
