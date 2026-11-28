…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,450— N1,460



The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,367.4529 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Friday, November 27th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,367.4529 per dollar and closed at N1,376.0000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,387.8883 on November 26th, 2026, appreciated by at least N20.44 after trading activities on Friday.

At the parallel market, both the buying and selling rate remained the same, when compared to the previous trading rate on Thursday, November 26th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Friday, November 27th, 2026, was N1,450 and N1,460 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.