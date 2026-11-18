…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,440— N1,445)
The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,355.8036 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026.
The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1355.8036 per dollar and closed at N1,363.0000 per dollar.
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The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,357.1920 on November 16th, 2026, appreciated by at least N1.39 after trading activities on Tuesday.
At the parallel market, the buying rate increased by N5, while the selling rate remained the same, when compared to the previous trading rate on Monday, November 16th, 2026.
According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026, was N1,440 and N1,445 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.
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