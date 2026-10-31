Naira appreciates against dollar at official FX market 

…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,382— N1,388

The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,346.2565, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Friday, October 30th 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,346.2565 per dollar and closed at N1,346.0000 per dollar.

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The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,346.9108 on October 29th, 2026, appreciated by at least N0.64 after trading activities on Friday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate decreased by N3, while the selling rate decreased by N4, when compared to the previous trading rate on Thursday, October 29th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Friday, October 30th, 2026, was N1,382 and N1,388 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.