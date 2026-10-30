Naira appreciates against dollar at official FX market 

…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,385— N1,392

The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,346.9108, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Thursday, October 29th 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,346.9108 per dollar and closed at N1,346.0000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,347.5259 on October 28th, 2026, appreciated by at least N0.62 after trading activities on Thursday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate decreased by N3, while the selling rate decreased by N4, when compared to the previous trading rate on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Thursday, October 29th, 2026, was N1,385 and N1,392 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.