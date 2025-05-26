Naira abuse: Tompolo’s viral video undergoing forensic analysis — EFCC boss

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has revealed that the viral video showing ex-militant leader Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, allegedly involved in Naira abuse is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

Olukoyede made the disclosure during an interview with TVC on Sunday, amid public criticism and allegations of selective justice after a clip from Tompolo’s 54th birthday celebration went viral.

The video showed a man spraying ₦1,000 notes lavishly as Tompolo danced, sparking calls for the EFCC to act.

Reacting to the viral footage, Olukoyede said: “We have invited Tompolo, the whole Nigerians know that, and we said there is no human that is above the law.”

He cautioned Nigerians against rushing to judgment, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

“Nobody should go and condemn Tompolo for the allegation. It’s a mere allegation for now. We have subjected the video to forensic analysis because these days, people can impose… you know?” he said.

“Not until we conclude the case, we cannot say Tompolo is guilty or not. We must give every Nigerian fair hearing or benefit of doubt.”

Earlier this month, the Federal High Court in Ikoyi sentenced singer Babatunde Peter Olaitan, also known as Teee Dollar, and content creator Tobilola Olamide, aka Tobi Nation, to six months in prison for similar offences.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE