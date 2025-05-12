‘Naira abuse’: Tompolo not above the law, have questions to answer — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is not above the law and will be investigated for allegedly abusing the naira during his 54th birthday celebration.

This reaction comes after a viral video surfaced online showing Tompolo stepping on naira notes while guests lavishly sprayed ₦1,000 notes at his feet — a scene that sparked widespread public outrage and reignited concerns over selective enforcement of currency abuse laws in Nigeria.

In a statement shared on its official X account on Monday, the EFCC said: “Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!”

The post included a still image from the controversial party video, which had earlier been shared by user Harrison A with the caption, “EFCC, see Tompolo and the Naira o.”

Under Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, it is a criminal offence to spray, step on, or otherwise deface the naira during social occasions. The law provides for fines, imprisonment, or both as penalties for such acts.

While some Nigerians have called for Tompolo’s immediate prosecution, others questioned whether he would face any real consequences — pointing to past instances where high-profile individuals escaped penalties.

The Tompolo naira abuse case echoes recent enforcement actions involving celebrities and socialites, which have put the EFCC under scrutiny for alleged double standards.

In April, controversial influencer Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was sentenced to six months in prison for similar acts of naira abuse.

Likewise, billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money) was arrested last month for allegedly spraying both naira and US dollars at public events.

Celebrities including actress Iyabo Ojo and comedian Ayo Makun (AY) were also recently invited by the EFCC over viral videos showing them or their guests spraying cash at social functions.

Ojo confirmed her invitation, revealing she was questioned about the wedding video and her financial activities but was not arrested.

AY also clarified that his interaction with the EFCC was strictly an invitation, not a detention.

The EFCC has repeatedly warned that it will not tolerate the defacing of Nigeria’s currency, stressing that it remains committed to upholding the law regardless of social status or political ties.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE