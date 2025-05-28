Naira abuse: Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya, sentenced to six months in jail

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of TikTok influencer Murja Ibrahim Kunya for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act by abusing the Naira.
Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano, delivered the judgement on
Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
However, Kunya was found guilty of spraying and trampling on Naira notes while dancing in a hotel room at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano on December 28, 2023—an act that contravenes Section 21(1) of the CBN Act, 2007.
“You, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, on the 28th of December, 2023, at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing in one of the rooms at Tahir Guest Palace, tampered with Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying and marching on the same… and you thereby committed an offence,” the EFCC stated in its charge against her.
It will be recalled that She was first arrested in January 2025 but was granted administrative bail pending arraignment. She failed to appear in court when required.
“After weeks of intensive investigation and surveillance, EFCC operatives successfully re-arrested the TikTok influencer on Sunday, March 16, 2025,” the commission said.
Kunya was arraigned on May 20, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the amended one-count charge.
While the prosecuting counsel Musa Isah presented the facts of the case and asked the court to convict her. Justice Amobeda sentenced her to six months’ imprisonment with an option of a ₦50,000 fine.
Justice Amobeda also directed that Kunya be appointed a social media ambassador for both the EFCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“This order mandates Kunya to utilize her social media reach to educate her followers on the importance of respecting the Nigerian currency and the legal consequences of its abuse or mutilation,” the EFCC said.