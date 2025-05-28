Naira abuse: Kano TikToker, Murja Kunya, sentenced to six months in jail

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of TikTok influencer Murja Ibrahim Kunya for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act by abusing the Naira.



Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano, delivered the judgement on

Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

However, Kunya was found guilty of spraying and trampling on Naira notes while dancing in a hotel room at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano on December 28, 2023—an act that contravenes Section 21(1) of the CBN Act, 2007.



“You, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, on the 28th of December, 2023, at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing in one of the rooms at Tahir Guest Palace, tampered with Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying and marching on the same… and you thereby committed an offence,” the EFCC stated in its charge against her.



It will be recalled that She was first arrested in January 2025 but was granted administrative bail pending arraignment. She failed to appear in court when required.