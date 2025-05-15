Naira abuse: Kaduna Court jails TikToker for six months 

Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State, has jailed Instagram and TikTok content creator, Muhammad Kabir, over Naira abuse and mutilation

The content creator’s conviction and sentence were secured by the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed by the anti-graft agency in a post via its X account (formerly known as X).

The EFCC explained that the convict was arrested on April 13th, 2025, at Tudun Wada, Kaduna State, for making a video on his TikTok and Instagram page while spraying and matching on naira notes and daring the operatives in Hausa language to arrest him in his said location.

According to the statement, Kabir’s action violated “the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, which prohibits the abuse and mutilation of the Naira.”

The agency further explained that Kabir pleaded guilty to his one-count charge, which prompted the Court Justice Aikawa to sentence him to six months in prison or an option of a fine of N300,000 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

His charge reads: “That you Muhammad Kabir Sa’ad (a.k.a youngcee0066)(M) sometime in 2025 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully mutilate Naira by stepping on the Naira banknotes while making a social media video and posting same on the internet and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 punishable under Section 21(1) of the same Act.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC appears to be sustaining its fight against Naira abuse since the arrest and subsequent conviction of popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Tribune Online reports that the agency recently secured the conviction of two people, including a TikToker known as TeeDollar, over allegations of Naira abuse.

