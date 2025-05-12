Naira abuse: Court jails TikToker Teee Dollar, one other for six months in Lagos

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced popular TikToker, Babatunde Peter Olaitan, also known as Teee Dollar, and one Tobilola Olamide a.k.a. TobiNation, to six months imprisonment each for abusing Naira, the Nigerian currency.

Justice Alexander Owoeye handed down the sentence on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the duo pleaded guilty to separate one-count charges of tampering with Naira notes during a social event held at 23 Macdonald Road, Ikoyi, on April 8, 2025.

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction following an intelligence-led investigation that traced a viral TikTok video showing the convicts spraying N200 notes while dancing.

According to the EFCC, the video, which circulated widely on TikTok, triggered the agency’s probe into the incident.

“Upon the approval of the intelligence by the Zonal Director, a letter of investigation was sent to the defendant, requesting him to make a statement regarding the video,” testified Ibrahim Bukar, an investigative officer with the Commission.

The charge against Olaitan read: “That you, BABATUNDE PETER OLAITAN, on 8th April 2025… tampered with funds in the denomination of N200 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying it, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

A similar charge was read to Olamide, with both individuals admitting guilt during arraignment.

Justice Owoeye convicted and sentenced the defendants to six months imprisonment each, with an option of fine, underscoring the government’s renewed clampdown on Naira abuse.

The EFCC has consistently warned against the spraying and mutilation of the Naira, stating that such actions not only violate the Central Bank Act but also undermine the integrity of the national currency.

In April, controversial influencer Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was sentenced to six months in prison for similar acts of naira abuse.

Likewise, billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money) was arrested last month for allegedly spraying both naira and US dollars at public events.

Celebrities including actress Iyabo Ojo and comedian Ayo Makun (AY) were also recently invited by the EFCC over viral videos showing them or their guests spraying cash at social functions.

