Nail polish: New trend among male celebs?

Beauty is not gender related, and men have also continued to diversify in the fashion industry. FAVOUR BOLUWADE writes on the trend of guys, especially celebrities, who started painting their nails and pay attention to manicure in this article , as purely art and not basically because of their gander.

Have you ever seen a guy paint his nails? Do you think it’s strange? Do you think they are bipolar or not straight? Well, those questions have become popular owing to the fact that celebrities are almost now in the forefront of this fashion statement.

Nail polish over the years has been a statement for ladies; they come out in different colours and with different artistic designs. The male counterparts have decided to enjoy this trend too.

In an article published by a top magazine company, it read that most men who have recently tried the nail polish became a ‘victim’ of the art because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’ve heard from a few female friends that their boyfriends or husbands have let them paint their nails for the first time maybe out of boredom, but also maybe because on some level they were interested,” the magazine stated.

Nail polish comes in different colours which could mean several things and have a lot to say about the person who wears specific colours.

Black would have a lot to say about one’s personality as being a creative and artistic individual.

Neon is a loud one and a neon polish screams for attention; commonly worn by celebrities. It a colour of: ‘I want to be seen’.

Shades of grey polish would reflect a person as cool, chic and just a lover of class.

White polish colour on a person signifies youthfulness and could be synonymous to sassy, trendy and carefree.

There are so many colours of nail polish out there but these colours are some that are mostly explored by men, whom we are talking about here.

So, if one sees a male who decides to paint his nails, the colours he chose could tell you more about him before you wonder if he’s a normal human.

Some people tag these men ‘ashawo’ when they are seen.

Here is a list of top five male celebrities who paint their nails:

Chris Hemsworth

Zac Efron

Fireboy

Harry Styles

Bobrisky

