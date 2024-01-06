In a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, NaijaBest Talent will from March 21 to March 23 hold the much-anticipated NaijaBest Tailor and Seamstress 2024 Audition.

The event will see seamstresses and tailors across the nation invited to showcase their unparalleled design prowess, as they compete for the title of the next fashion sensation.

While the audition would be held across Nigerian cities (Lagos, Abuja, Port harcourt, Enugu, Delta State & Calabar), for those unable to attend in person, the audition also offers an online submission route, ensuring that no talent goes unnoticed.

Related Posts No Content Available

Kelvin Uwazulionye Ebegboni, Founder & CEO RFFONLINE and NaijaBest Talent Event Ltd speaking on why they embarked on the project said, “NaijaBest Talent Event is a talent search company. We are organizing the NaijaBest Tailor and Seamstress competition in search of untapped talent across the nation. Our goal is to celebrate the talented designers of this country, while providing millions in support of their skill and hard work. We hope to create jobs and stability for those who need a little push in the right direction.”

The winner is expected to get N20 million plus an additional N5 million designated for opening a storefront or upgrading an existing store, and an exclusive, all-expense-paid trip to the glamorous Los Angeles Fashion Week. The second placed contestant will get N10 million while the third placed contestant will receive N5 million.

Swanky Jerry, Tolubally alongside two yet-to-be disclosed personalities will act as judges.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…