Naija Star Search heats up as competition enters final stage

The last episode of Naija Star Search was designed to calm the contestants’ nerves after weeks of battles that narrowed down the contestants’ number from seventeen to five

The top five contestants performed to the delight of all, putting forward their creative agility.

Skimzo, Eniola, Kachi, GreySky and Melo are the last guys standing, comprising three males and two females. Before the show’s kick-off in September, only five ladies made it to the competition out of seventeen contestants. The judges were bashed for ignoring gender balance but as the show enters the final round, the remaining ladies have shown that they are amazons.

Eniola, the lady with the big voice, has been commended as one of the finest Naija Star Search contestants.

GreySky, the lady with grace, made her way through this round of competition through consistency. According to the judges, she gets better at every performance, a sign of diligence and hard work.

On Sunday’s episode, GreySky wowed the judges with her performance, so much so that ID Cabasa had to do a fist bump with Asha Gangali.

The judges emphasised that GreySky was in the competition not by mistake, following the circumstances of her emergence as one of the 17 contestants, but because she has what it takes to compete in the Naija Star Search.

Kachi, the guitar boy with a calm and ever-smiling demeanour, was deemed one of the contenders for the star prize. The judges revealed that rehearsing with Kachi was always fun as he already knows the rudiments of making good music. He knows how to pick up and drop notes and what it means to stay on key. Kachi vibes differently, steady on the mic, and that his lyrical tone is mesmerising.

For Melo, they opine that he is an embodiment of Afrobeats’ talent. His consistency in dropping hits at every performance, his vocal clarity, and his songwriting skills are top-notch.

Skimzo, with the signature ‘you already know,’ is a special breed of Afrobeats artiste as far as the competition is concerned. He has been consistent in his performances, and the audience has been rooting for him because of his style. Skimzo is deep-rooted in street vibes that resonate with Naija’s Afropop music lovers.

In the next episode, the finalists for the final show on November 27 will be unveiled.

Naija Star Search is a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music toward preserving Afrobeats.

Highlights of the previous episodes are on the Naija Star Search channel on YouTube. The New edition airs every Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba channels on StarTimes, and the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Winners will get a whopping sum of N10m in cash prizes, a recording contract, and an opportunity to reach the skies.

