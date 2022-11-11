Naija Star Search enters final weekend, judges unveil final five

From 4000 contestants who submitted entries to seventeen contestants who made it to the show, top five contestants have finally emerged for the final rounds of the Naija Star Search Talent Show.

Skimzo, Eniola, Kachi, Melo and Greysky have made it to the top five. Toms, the lady with the melodious voice that got the judges crying after performing late Sound Sultan’s song last week, was unlucky as she was evicted in the following episode.

The last episode saw the contestants perform their original Afrobeats songs. At this level of the competition, the judges are looking for originality, street credibility and creativity in the talents that can soar them to a global stage. The judges worked with them, providing mentorship to finetune their original songs.

The show aired last Sunday saw an electrifying performance from these young talents. Unfortunately for Toms, her song choice couldn’t match up with her peers, based on the judges’ decision.

The highlight of the show was Asha Gangali’s performance of his new single.

Naija Star Search is a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music toward preserving Afrobeats.

Highlights of the previous episodes are on the Naija Star Search channel on YouTube. The New edition airs every Sunday at 8pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba channels on StarTimes, as well as the StarTimes-ON mobile app. The final round will air on November 27.

Winners will get a whopping sum of N10m in cash prizes, a recording contract, and an opportunity to realise their dreams.