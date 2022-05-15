NAICOM urges Katsina to patronise Takaful insurance, other policies

By Joseph Inokotong, Abuja
NAICOM urges Katsina to patronise Takaful insurance, other policies
Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called on Katsina State citizens to take advantage of the Takaful insurance and other mandatory policies for their wellbeing.

Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, told Governor Aminu Bello Masari over the weekend that the NAICOM team was in Katsina to partner with the state government on the Takaful insurance for the residents to reap its benefits.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NAICOM said the mission of the commission is to spread its message to farmers and other small and medium scale businesses in the State to take up insurance.

He said: “We are committed to the sensitisation and enlightenment programme on the numerous benefits of the scheme to enable the poor citizens to reap its benefits.”

Welcoming the NAICOM team to the state, Governor Masari said the commission has much work to do by way of enlightenment of the people on the benefits of the scheme.

He noted that the informal sector being one of the drivers of the economy must be properly sensitised to achieve the commission’s goal in the state.


Governor Masari further said that for the Takaful, the Islamic variant of insurance, to gain ground and succeed, the religious leaders and other security agencies must be involved to ensure that the people understand the scheme, and enable them to reap its full benefits.

“If you embark on the sensitisation and enlightenment exercise through the religious leaders and others, the programme will receive acceptance amongst the people,” Governor Masari stated.

However, he added that owing to the benefits of the programme, the state government would make provision in its annual budget estimates to cover its vehicles, buildings and other types of insurance.

He advised the NAICOM to “involve the Internal Revenue Board, the Police, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), amongst others to make sure that the programme succeeds in the state.”

