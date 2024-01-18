The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has sought the collaboration of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to enforce compulsory insurance in the country.

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, solicited for the partnership when he paid a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Mr Thomas told the IGP that the essence of his visit was to explore ways of strengthening collaboration in the areas of the enforcement of compulsory insurance.

In his response, the IGP appreciated the support of the NAICOM with regard to the insurance of the Nigerian Police Force and promised to work closely with the Commission.

Compulsory insurance is any type of insurance an individual or business is legally required to buy.

It is mandatory for individuals and businesses that want to engage in certain financially risky activities, such as operating an automobile or operating a business with employees.

In Nigeria, the compulsory insurances are group life insurance, motor third-party insurance, insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction, employer’s liability insurance, aviation third-party insurance, and healthcare professional indemnity insurance.

