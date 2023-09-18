The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has said that efforts are in top gear to finalise work on the 10-year Nigerian Insurance Industry Strategic Master Plan, which would identify and address some of the key challenges bedevilling the sector.

Mr Olorundare Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive, NAICOM, who stated this at the 2023 Insurance Industry Professionals’ Forum in Abeokuta, Ogun State, stressed that the sector has realised the essence of strategy in responding to the emerging challenges.

The NAICOM boss told the professionals at the event that the next phase of the commission’s quest for a safe, strong and stable insurance sector in Nigeria is the implementation of a Risk-Based Capital (RBC) for the sector, which, in turn, will boost trust and confidence in the sector.

Thomas also urged the industry practitioners not to ignore issues relating to governance as they play significant roles in the long term survival of business entities, adding that many big business entities have collapsed due to poor governance structure.

He said, “On a positive note, the sector has come to the realisation of the need to be strategic in its response to the emerging challenges.

“This is why efforts are ongoing to conclude work on the 10-year Nigerian Insurance Industry Strategic Master Plan, which will identify and address some of the key challenges of the sector, among others.”

The Commissioner for Insurance reiterated the compelling need for a more collaborative disposition of operators in the industry to strategic initiatives of the commission designed to reposition the industry.

Thomas stressed that it is only in a harmonious environment with cooperation that the Nigerian insurance industry can collectively focus on resolving the problems that confront it.

He averred that NAICOM would continue to extend its hand of fellowship to the industry to work together for the good of the Nigerian insurance industry.

