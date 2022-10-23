NAICOM pledges prompt payment of claims to insured flood victims

Succour may be on the way for insured flood victims in the country as the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has pledged to expedite action on prompt payment of their claims.

This was disclosed by Rasaaq Salami, Head, Corporate Communications & Market Development of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in a message posted on its site.

Also, NAICOM sympathized with victims of the recent flood disaster across the country while reaffirming its determination to ensure that victims who took insurance policies against such misfortunes receive their claims on time.

He said, “NAICOM sympathizes with victims of recent flood disasters across the country and wants to assure all those insured against such misfortunes of the commission’s commitment towards ensuring prompt settlement of their claims by insurance companies.”

As Nigerians continue to ameliorate the devastating impacts of recent flooding across the country, which has claimed 603 lives, affected 2,504,095 people, and displaced 1,302,589 persons, the Federal Government has said the evil days were not over yet as five States are still prone to flooding up to November 2022.

In the same vein, the government stated that the natural disaster injured 2,407 persons, partially damaged 121,318 houses, completely damaged 82,053 houses, partially destroyed 108,392 hectares of farmlands and fully submerged 332,327 hectares of farmlands, all across the country.

States still at risk of being flooded this year, according to the government are Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa.

