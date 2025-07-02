Business

NAICOM issues new licenses to SanlamAllianz Life and General Insurance

Joseph Inokotong
NAICOM issues new licenses NAICOM on revised guidelines NAICOM advocates long-term financial planning NAICOM proposes three critical steps for sustainable progress

THE National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Wednesday handed over new licenses to Sanlam Allianz Life and General Insurance Nigeria Limited after a successful merger in a brief ceremony held in Abuja.

During the presentations, Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, emphasised the Commission’s commitment to supporting the growth of insurance entities in the country while ensuring strict compliance with regulatory requirements.

He urged the companies to prioritise good corporate governance, stability, and timely claims settlement processes.

The Commissioner for Insurance reiterated NAICOM’s dedication to removing unnecessary bottlenecks and improving the insurance industry’s overall performance.

He expressed confidence that the merger would enhance the companies’ capabilities and contribute to the industry’s growth.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NiMET climate report, NiMet predicts thunderstorms NiMet boss seeks media involvement in weather, climate report
Next Article SAA showcases Mauritius SAA showcases Mauritius as premier holiday destination

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×