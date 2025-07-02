NAICOM issues new licenses to SanlamAllianz Life and General Insurance

THE National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Wednesday handed over new licenses to Sanlam Allianz Life and General Insurance Nigeria Limited after a successful merger in a brief ceremony held in Abuja.

During the presentations, Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, emphasised the Commission’s commitment to supporting the growth of insurance entities in the country while ensuring strict compliance with regulatory requirements.

He urged the companies to prioritise good corporate governance, stability, and timely claims settlement processes.

The Commissioner for Insurance reiterated NAICOM’s dedication to removing unnecessary bottlenecks and improving the insurance industry’s overall performance.

He expressed confidence that the merger would enhance the companies’ capabilities and contribute to the industry’s growth.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE